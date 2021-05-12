SHELTON - Thanks to one local baker, Shelton and the rest of Mason County will soon have another option when it comes to rentable event space in the region.
Eastside Specialty Cakes Owner Tonia Sorrell-Neal is expanding her Shelton business by offering additional space for events such as: dessert/cake decorating classes, birthdays, baby showers wedding showers, or other special occasions.
A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new space will be done by the Mason County Chamber of Commerce at noon on Wednesday, May 26.
Eastside Specialty Cakes is located at 2337 Olympic Hwy N. in Suite 102 in Shelton.