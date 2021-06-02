SHELTON – In September 2020, the Shelton School District launched Cedar High School with a goal of providing an innovative curriculum that leverages hands on learning in a project-based environment. For its inaugural year, Cedar High School was located on the first floor of the CHOICE Alternative School Building, even though Cedar is not an alternative school. For the 2021-22 academic year, Cedar High School is moving to the Olympic College Shelton Campus, where students will have the opportunity to take college-level courses that can lay the groundwork for certificates, or even an associate or bachelor’s degree.
“I am excited for this opportunity for the students in the Shelton School District,” said Cedar High School Principal Amber Hosford. “The Cedar students will benefit so much from being on a college campus and being able to take classes that align with their post-secondary goals. We will be able to provide them a true 21st Century education through this partnership.”
The partnership between Olympic College and the Shelton School District allows students at Cedar high school to take their education to the next level by streamlining their educational opportunities on location. The partnership has opened the doors for a promising future for Cedar High school and the students in the Shelton School district.
In alignment with courses offered at Cedar High School, students will have the opportunity to take college courses and earn stackable certificates in Leadership, Cybersecurity, Human Services, and Education. Cedar High School students can earn industry-recognized certificates throughout a variety of courses. If students choose to continue their studies at Olympic College, the certificates can serve as the foundation for an associate degree. Students may then have the option to earn a bachelor’s degree through one of the college’s university partners.
Shelton School District Superintendent Dr. Alex Apostle, who retires in June, was instrumental in spearheading efforts to establish this partnership with Olympic College.
“I am very appreciative of Dr. Cavalluzzi’s collaborative spirit regarding the partnership between OC and the Shelton School District. The potential benefit for our students is phenomenal.” Apostle said.
Cedar High School was established in partnership with New Tech Network, which emphasizes a deeper learning model, were students to see the connections between subjects enabling them to view the world in a more holistic manner. Classes utilize a team-based interdisciplinary model.
“We welcome Cedar High School students to the OC Shelton campus with open arms,” said Olympic College President Marty Cavalluzzi. “This is a tremendous opportunity for the Shelton School District and the college alike to offer a high-quality, innovative educational experience to Shelton students.”
For the 2021-22 academic year, Cedar High School has capacity for 140 students, serving grades 9-12. Cedar High is currently accepting applications. To learn more, visit the Cedar High School Application webpage.