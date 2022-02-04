SHELTON - Those adamantly opposed to the so-called ‘heavy-handed’ vaccine and mask mandates will publicly protest in the form of an all-day function in Shelton on February 19.
Organized by Rene Hughes, Angela Berry, and a couple other area residents, Servin Up Freedom’s purpose is to raise funds for a large-scale trucker protest of the health mandates that's set to happen in Washington D.C.
Hughes says the event expected in D.C. is inspired by what’s transpired in Ottawa, the capitol of Canada. A convoy of thousands of truckers and other protesters converged on Parliament Hill in Canada last Saturday to call for an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health restrictions. The ongoing protests reportedly have police and politicians on edge due to their disruptive nature.
Servin Up Freedom will commence with a vehicle convoy starting at 10 a.m. at the Lakewood Park n’ Ride in Pierce County and will span into Shelton. A large waiving of flags is set to run from noon to 2 p.m. at the corner of 1st Street and Railroad Avenue in Shelton. The event’s so-called ‘Patriot Fundraiser’ will span from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on 1st street. The fundraiser will feature a raffle which will include prizes donated by dozens of businesses across Washington state, a chili cook-off and a spaghetti feed.
The public is invited to attend the event.