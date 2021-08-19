OLYMPIA - Washington State Troopers say an 18-year-old Shelton man is recovering at Harborview Medical Center after crashing his car on SR 101 near Olympia on Wednesday.
State Patrol officials say Rogelio Navarrete-Hernandez was traveling north on 101 when he lost control and crashed into a ditch. Rogelio was hurt and taken to a Seattle hospital and his 21-year-old passenger, Eliseo Benito-Ramos of Shelton, was rushed to St. Peter Hospital for treatment.
Both occupants in the vehicle were wearing their seatbelts.
However, authorities say Rogelio was under the influence when he wrecked and now faces charges of vehicular assault. In addition, Rogelio was driving while his license was suspended/revoked.