SHELTON - A Shelton High School teacher was recently investigated after students accused he or she of “watching” them in the bathroom.
One student alleged that the teacher was taking pictures of male students using the urinals and then went on to mention that the same teacher was checking on students in bathrooms to make sure they weren’t vaping.
Shelton School District Spokeswoman Katie Diamond says a full investigation into the allegations have been conducted and the allegations made about the Shelton High School teacher are “unfounded.”
Diamond says the safety and well-being of students remains the District’s top priority and that it takes all reports seriously.