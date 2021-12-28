The Kitsap County Courthouse, all County offices, and all County parks and parking areas, are closed Tuesday, December 28 due to inclement weather conditions.
County road crews continue to work 12 hour double shifts utilizing all available trucks around the clock to keep the roadways clear. Crews plow roads according to the established procedures in the Snow and Ice Policy. You can view the policy and a map showing priority routes on the Inclement Weather Page.
Flurries overnight could produce additional trace accumulations of snow and ice with freezing temperatures making driving challenging. These conditions require crews to first brine and salt, allow time for that to work, and then clear with a snow plow. Please help us by staying off the roadways if your trips are not essential.
If you are scheduled for a District Court case either Monday (12/27) or Tuesday (12/28), please use the LiveChat feature on the District Court home page on Wednesday to check on scheduling. For Superior Court cases call the Clerk’s Office (360.337.7164) Wednesday.
Check the County’s Inclement Weather Page for updates. Subscribe to e-mail or text message notifications on that page. You can also get updated information by calling the Inclement Weather phone line (360.337.5775). Find a listing of online services at the County's home page www.kitsapgov.com.