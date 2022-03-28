Our parks, trails and beaches just got more accessible! The Kitsap County Accessible Communities Advisory Committee is excited to announce a partnership with Bainbridge Island Parks and Recreation District to provide two Hippocampe All-Terrain Wheelchairs to borrow at no charge with a small refundable damage deposit. The chairs can be transported to other areas of the county.
These lightweight, durable chairs are designed to tackle sand, grass, dirt, rocks, roots, and just about any other surface to allow wheelchair users access to places classic wheelchairs wouldn’t dare to go. They don’t float but can be used to wade into the water. With specialized wheels and attachments that fit a variety of needs, the chairs are ready for adventure. They are stored disassembled in a bag for easy transport and quick to assemble.
There is one medium and one large chair available. The medium chair fits people 4’7” to 5’7” and the large chair fits those 5’7” to 6’1”; both support individuals up to 285 pounds.
For more information or to reserve a chair, contact Outdoor Program Manager Nick Prevo at (206) 842-5661 ext. 115 or nickp@biparks.org and visit the Bainbridge Island Parks Gearbank at https://biparks.org/gearbank/.
Funding to purchase the hippocampe wheelchairs was secured by the Kitsap County Accessible Communities Advisory Committee through the Governor’s Committee on Disability Issues and Employment.
For more information on the Accessible Communities Advisory Committee, or if you’re interested in joining the venture of making Kitsap County more accessible for all, click here or contact Hannah Shockley at the Kitsap County Department of Human Services at 360-337-7185 ext. 3530 or hshockle@co.kitsap.wa.us.