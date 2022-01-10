LACEY, WA, January 7, 2022: During the January 6, 2022, Lacey City Council meeting, incumbent Councilmembers Andy Ryder, Michael Steadman, and Carolyn Cox, and newly elected Robin Vazquez were sworn in by Lacey City Attorney, Dave Schneider.
Following the swearing-in ceremony, Andy Ryder was selected by the Lacey City Council to his fifth term as Mayor. Mayor Ryder has served on the Lacey City Council since 2010. Recently he served on the Finance & Economic Development Committee and General Government & Public Safety Committee, as well as the following intergovernmental boards, commissions, and agencies: Mayors' Forum, Thurston County Shared Legislative Committee, and Transportation Policy Board. Mayor Ryder is a member of the National League of Cities, and serves on the Board of Directors and is the Board Liaison to the Race, Equity, and Leadership Council.
Malcolm Miller was selected by the Lacey City Council as the new Deputy Mayor. Deputy Mayor Miller was elected to the Lacey City Council in 2020. Last year, he served on the Transportation Committee and Utilities Committee, as well as the following intergovernmental boards, commissions, and agencies: Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater Visitor & Convention Bureau, Lodging Tax Advisory Committee, and Thurston County Coalition Against Trafficking. Deputy Mayor Miller follows Cynthia Pratt in this position. Pratt held the position for the past eight years. After serving 12 years on the Lacey City Council, she chose not to run for re-election.
To learn more about the Lacey City Council, visit ci.lacey.wa.us/CityCouncil.