SHELTON - A number of large-scale marijuana grow operations were busted by Mason County deputies, Shelton Police, Washington State Patrol and The Washington State Department of Ecology on Monday.
The warrants were served in Mason County, near the city of Shelton and in Thurston County, near the city of Lacey.
Authorities say the organized crime operations were run by Chinese nationals who grew marijuana that is harvested and shipped to the east coast and sold at a higher price. Mason County Sheriff’s officials say the proceeds are then used to support other criminal activity in the U.S.
Part of the reason why they were busted was that the illegal operations pose health and safety risks for the community and the environment. The drug ring converted numerous homes into grow rooms. Deputies say walls are added and removed to create new rooms. Ventilation and filters are added to rooms to cover the odor created and exposed electrical lines are run to each room from overloaded breaker boxes. State and county officials say the water and chemicals are stored in the same room as exposed electrical and high-heat-producing objects such as grow lamps and heaters.
In addition, large quantities of chemicals are disposed of into septic and sewer systems and drain directly onto the ground near wetlands and waterways. Ecology officials say the combo produces large levels of mold growth inside the homes. Cleanup can be costly.