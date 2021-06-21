SHELTON - Local firefighters are paying their respects to a man who was a pillar in the south sound firefighting community after his passing on June 11, 2021.
Born in 1946, Dan Ward spent most of his life as a firefighter in Shelton, Washington.
Dan was a founding charter member for Local 2394 Shelton Fire Department and eventually became the department's chief. Dan was with Shelton Fire Department from 1970 to 2001. From 1998 until the day he died, Ward was a fire commissioner for Mason County Island Lake Fire District.
Dan's son, Todd Ward, continues to follow in his father's footsteps as a firefighter for Central Mason Fire & EMS.
Dan Ward was 74-years-old.
Chief Ward will be laid to rest on July 17, 2021, at 12:30pm at St. Edward Catholic Church in Shelton, WA.