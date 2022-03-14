QUILCENE - Central Valley Animal Rescue (CVAR) in Quilcene says it's seeing a record number of animals from cruelty and hoarding in 2022.
Between only four cases, Robert Heck of Central Valley Animal Rescue says the rescue shelter has taken in over 350 animals.
This year alone, CVAR has brought in 19 dogs, eight cats, six domestic rats, five ferrets, an emu, a goat, four horses, a pony, a mule, six doves, three turkeys, a pea hen, scores of ducks, geese, guineas and chickens.
Heck says each animal they bring in requires individual care; each get veterinary exams, internal and external parasite treatments, blood work, fecal testing, urinalysis and radiography.
Heck says many of the animals brought in this year were so weak they couldn’t walk; many more at the scene died before help arrived.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help CVAR obtain the needed funding to fulfill its duties and save lives. After one day, CVAR has managed to raise $1,750 which falls far short of its fundraising goal of $15,000.