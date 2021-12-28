OLYMPIA - A local man was pulled over by Washington State Troopers in Olympia on Tuesday for failure to clear the snow off his vehicle.
Washington State Trooper Robert Reyer says fellow State Patrolman Evan Sowards pulled over a sedan that had nearly all its window spaces covered in snow. When Sowards questioned the driver about the excessive snow on his vehicle, the motorist responded, “I was lazy.”
Trooper Reyer says Sowards issued a warning to the driver and helped him clear the snow off his vehicle. Reyer says anyone with an excessive amount of snow on their vehicle can be fined $231 under the RCW pertaining to an ‘unsecured load.” If snow or ice were to fall from a vehicle due to an extreme accumulation that wasn’t clearing off and it injured a person, driver or pedestrian, that motorist could face criminal charges.
Reyer says he was unaware of anyone who has been cited this fall or winter for failure to clear an abundant amount of frozen precipitation off their vehicles.