SHELTON - Republican State Representative Dan Griffey of Allyn, Washington bristled at the up-and-coming police reform laws set to take effect July 25, 2021. During the first quarter of 2021, majority party lawmakers from both the House and Senate introduced and passed multiple bills aimed at reforming law enforcement.
“Instead of defunding the police, these new laws will disarm the police and remove important tools they have to help de-escalate situations. The new polices will not only make it harder for law enforcement officers to protect communities, but they will also have a negative impact on first responders,” Griffey’s office wrote.
Griffey is a fire service lieutenant and EMT with Central Mason Fire Department in Shelton.
"Often, people with substance abuse problems who find themselves in emergency situations tend to become very violent. These incidents are dangerous to everyone involved because of the unpredictable behavior patterns displayed by people experiencing an emergency. During these emergencies, first responders and those suffering from these disorders have been injured or even killed due to the very erratic and unpredictably violent behaviors displayed by those suffering from substance and mental health crisis,” Griffey wrote.
"Because of these new policies, our law enforcement officers have been limited in the tools they can use to help those suffering from mental illness. Additionally, as these new laws take effect, it has been decided that officers will only respond to those in crisis who request assistance.
"However, this does not apply to our fire and EMS personal who are required to render assistance. First responders have often counted on mutual aid from law enforcement officers to protect us and citizens from a hostile and violent response from those in crisis. This will no longer be possible due to the new legislation passed this year.
Griffey says he’s currently working on a plan that would remedy the “negative impacts” of the new police reform laws.