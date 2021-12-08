OLYMPIA - In a letter to the community on Tuesday, Thurston County Health Officer Dr. Dimyana Abdelmale acknowledged the presence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in Thurston counties. Thurston County is one of three known Washington state counties with the presence of omicron cases.
Late last week, it was announced that one person had tested positive for the omicron variant in Thurston County.
Now, information about omicron’s traits are coming to light, according to Abdelmale.
“We are still learning about the variant. Preliminary data suggest that it is likely more transmissible than the delta variant, however there is still much to be learned about disease severity. We are learning more about the potential for reinfections for people who were previously infected with a different variant. While we anticipate that the currently available vaccines will protect vaccinated individuals from severe illness, hospitalizations and death, scientists are still learning about the rate of breakthrough infections with this variant. The delta variant continues to be the dominant circulating variant in Washington State and the United States as a whole.”
The World Health Organization says early evidence suggests the omicron variant may be spreading faster than the highly transmissible delta variant but brings with it less severe coronavirus disease -– though it’s too early to make firm conclusions.
Dr. Michael Ryan, WHO’s chief of emergencies, told reporters Wednesday that data about the omicron variant so far is “pointing to a virus that’s efficiently transmitting and probably more efficiently transmitting than even the delta variant,” which is by far the most widespread and deadly version.