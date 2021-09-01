YELM - A Thurston County man faces harsh discipline after his attempt to pass off a barroom brawl injury as a workplace accident.
40-year-old Chuck Riccio of Yelm pleaded guilty to third-degree theft for stealing state workers’ compensation insurance benefits. The case resulted from a Washington State Department of Labor & Industries investigation.
The acquaintance provided investigators with a text Riccio sent when he was at a clinic around the same time he filed the L&I claim. He texted that his hand hurt from the fight, but that he told the clinic “i kinda said it happened at work.”Later that day, he texted photos of an L&I form and himself holding up his bandaged hand and the words, “Now L&I will cover it.”
L&I investigators also interviewed several of Riccio’s co-workers, who disputed he was injured at work, and a man who said he was punched by Riccio in the Yelm bar fight.