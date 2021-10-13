The last 18 months or so have been hard on many communities, organizations, and individuals, especially those who are vulnerable or have the highest needs. COVID-19 has forced business to shutter, groups to stop meeting, and has created a substantial need for assistance throughout the South Sound, especially for families experiencing homelessness and survivors of domestic violence.
Amazingly, Family Support Center (FSC) never missed a day of service during the pandemic. In fact, they went above and beyond, increasing the number of services and resources they were able to offer to the community. When it became obvious that many parents were struggling, they started offering one-on-one parental support. When other homeless shelters reduced their capacity, FSC found creative ways to increase the number of parents and children they were able to provide a safe place to sleep. Sometimes, this meant providing up to 120 beds a night at their family shelter and local hotels.
“We are so incredibly proud of our team,” stated Trish Gregory, Family Support Center of South Sound’s Executive Director. “Despite the uncertainty of the last year, our staff have consistently stepped up to make sure that families and survivors in our community get their needs met.” Not only did FSC expand their services, but they also built a whole new family shelter AND secured the funding to start a multi-year affordable housing project that will create upwards of 120 one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments for families with children and survivors of domestic violence.
FSC’s Development Director, Maija Glasier-Lawson, said, “I genuinely believe the only reason our agency is able to do what we do, to help people when they need it the most, day-in and day-out is because of the amazing support we get from our local community. This has never been truer than the last 18 months. Our community has simply been amazing, and we are so thankful for their continued support.”
Last year, FSC did not host their annual fall fundraiser, which means they did not get a chance to provide the community with an update on all the hard work that their staff and clients had been up to. They are doubly excited to invite you to their annual fall event this year, the VIRTUAL ‘Bubble’ Party and Auction. Join your friends, family, and our entire community (safely!) at 7:00pm on Friday, November 5th to learn more about FSC and what they have been up to since their last fall fundraiser in 2019.
With the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, and the rise of the Delta variant, the Family Support Center leadership team decided to host this their fall fundraiser virtually this year. We encourage people to gather with a small of bubble of friends or family to watch and participate together or to watch it alone. The goal is to let you decide how comfortable you are! Have a Covid ‘Bubble’, or group of friends you are comfortable gathering with? Great! Host a watch party with them! Looking for an interesting and meaningful way to connect with your family? Invite them over for dinner and tune in at 7:00pm on Friday November 5th. Dinner and dessert packages for individuals and small groups are available for purchase.
The ‘Bubble’ Party and Auction will be a great way for you to learn more about FSC, the families and survivors that they serve, and what the future has in store for them. Check out the FSC website at www.fscss.org/events for more information on this inspiring, informative event or go straight to their registration page here - shorturl.at/eixJR. FSC is still seeking sponsors and auction items for this event, please contact Maija at maijag@fscss.org if you would like to support this event but cannot attend. We look forward to your participation and thank you for your continued support!
Family Support Center of South Sound (FSC) is a multi-service agency that has served families in the South Sound since 1992, continually growing and adapting to meet the needs of the Thurston County community. The agency focuses on building strong, resourceful, and hopeful families through collaborative programs, while reducing the negative impacts of poverty, homelessness, and family violence.