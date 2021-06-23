SHELTON - Jamie Mell, managing broker of John L. Scott Real Estate in Shelton presented some overwhelming facts about the local real estate market during an interview with iFIBER ONE Radio/KMAS last week.
Mell described the Mason County housing market as a “frenzy” due to a 50% surge in new listings within the past 30 days.
According to data presented by Mell, new listings normally occupy 30% of the housing market; as of late, that figure has jumped to 80%.
The hottest selling homes in Mason County are properties priced between $250,000 and $350,000. $750,000-to-$1-million homes appear to be preferred among the higher end properties.
Mell says the average interest rate is lower year-over-year at 3.13%.
Mell also noted that people have a lot more equity in their homes at the start of the decade, with average housing prices increasing by 32% over the course of a year.
Mell debunked the myth about a pending housing bubble burst due to the abundance of equity in homes. Mell says people had zero equity in their homes just before the housing market collapse in the late 2000’s.