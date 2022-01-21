LACEY - Multiple policing jurisdictions will be investigating a shooting where a Lacey police officer was reportedly forced to open fire on a suspect who had allegedly drawn a firearm and fired a shot, striking one of the officers.
On Thursday, January 20 just after 8 p.m., two Lacey Police officers were dispatched to investigate a domestic violence assault in the 6600 block of Axis St. SE. A woman had summoned officers to the scene reporting that her husband had assaulted her and had fled to a neighboring house. The evidence at the scene gave the officers probable cause to arrest the suspect for domestic violence. During a confrontation with the suspect at his front door, the suspect began to struggle as officers arrested him. The suspect reportedly pulled out a handgun and began shooting at the two officers. At least one officer was able to return fire. The suspect was knocked to the ground by the officer’s bullet where he died. During the exchange of gunfire, one of the officers was struck in their protective vest rendering minor injuries. The other officer sustained minor injuries from the scuffle.
The suspect, in his 30’s, did receive live-saving treatment form at least of the officers, but to no avail.
The police departments of Lacey, Tumwater and Yelm will be investigating to determine whether proper protocol was followed during the incident.
