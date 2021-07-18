OLYMPIA - Thurston County Sheriff’s officials confirmed the drowning death of a man in Olympia on Sunday.
Deputies say the department’s dive team was summoned at around 1:30 p.m. to assist Olympia Police at the Swan Town marina.
Authorities say a man was trying to swim from one anchored boat to another when he went under the water and did not resurface.
The dive team managed to recover the victim’s body.
The exact cause of the drowning is being determined and the identity of the victim is being withheld at this time.