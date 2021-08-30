OLYMPIA - Washington State Patrol says a man under the influence of drugs was run over while lying on the Plum Street off-ramp on I-5 Sunday night. At around 9:18 p.m., 55-year-old Lana Monfort of Olympia was going south as she got onto the off-ramp when she saw a man with a flashlight walking in lane one.
The man with the flashlight was a passing motorist who was checking on the person lying in the road to help them. Troopers say Monfort changed into lane two where the person was lying because she hadn’t noticed them yet.
As a result, Monfort ran over the person, inflicting life-threatening injuries.
The injured pedestrian was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment. Troopers say the injured person, whose identity remains unknown, is still alive as of Monday. State Patrol officials say the Olympia Police Department used narcan to revive him earlier in the day.
Monfort was not under the influence when she struck the pedestrian.