TUMWATER - A 10-month-old boy went for a ride when the truck he was sleeping in was stolen from the Chevron fuel station on Trosper Road in Tumwater Wednesday night.
Tumwater Police say the incident happened shortly before midnight. The truck was parked at the gas pump when both parents briefly went inside the convenience store, leaving the sleeping child in a car seat in the backseat of the truck with the keys in the ignition.
The vehicle thief was the passenger in another vehicle at one of the fuel pumps just before he decided to steal the truck. Police say the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle and fled the parking lot with the baby still inside the truck. The male driver and a female passenger in the suspect’s vehicle also fled the location.
Fortunately, the victim’s phone was inside the truck, which allowed the emergency dispatcher to contact the service provider who tracked the location of the cellphone. 15 minutes later, the truck was found abandoned on Littlerock Road at 128th Avenue SW.
The child was found safe, still in his car seat, inside the vehicle. Those involved in the theft are still at large.
The suspect who drove the victim’s vehicle is described as a balding white male in his 30’s with dark hair around the back of his head, medium build, wearing black pants, dark shoes, a face mask, and orange/yellow/black hooded sweatshirt.
Police say they have probable cause to arrest the suspect for Kidnapping and Theft in the first degree.
Anyone with information about the suspect for the incident is asked to call Laura Wohl with the Tumwater Police Department at 360-754-4200.