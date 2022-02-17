SHELTON - Some grand plans are likely in the works for a local man who lucked out after buying a lottery ticket worth $155,000 last week.
According to Washington’s lottery website, James S. formally claimed his winning Hit 5 ticket on Feb. 11. James purchased it from the Fred Meyer store on Wallace Kneeland Boulevard in Shelton.
To win the top prize, also known as the ‘cashpot,’ a HIT 5 player’s ticket numbers must match all five set of numbers drawn by the Washington Lottery in the HIT 5 game.
Odds of winning the top prize in HIT 5 are 1 in 850,000.