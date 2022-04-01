Citizens of Mason County,
I’m Mark Carlson of Shelton and I’m asking for your vote to become your next Mason County Commissioner (District 3 ) First, I’d like to tell you a little bit about myself and my career, so you understand how I’m extremely well qualified for this position as well as the challenges and projects this county faces in the future.
I learned about work ethic at a very young age. I worked during my teen years while in high school and volunteered to join the United States Marine Corp at the age of 17, serving in Vietnam Era. After serving four years I returned to the Northwest and I started building homes and office buildings where I was quickly moved into management positions due to my ability to work with my teams and get things accomplished efficiently. I later began leading crews installing water lines and gas lines. I was leading the crews building roads and sewer systems as well as buildings for utility companies.
In 1987 I moved my family to Shelton. I have loved this County and the people, and now I feel it’s my civic duty to jump in and offer some help to this county that has been so good to me and my family.
Among other things, Mason County currently is dealing with many infrastructure issues, where I have witnessed a need for more leadership in this area of County Government. My understanding of the management, the engineering and the budgetary concerns and pitfalls that lie within these projects is strong; I believe my experience will be particularly helpful for Mason County.
In addition, if you allow me to serve as your Commissioner, budget management will be a focus of mine. I’m passionate about ensuring our government is both efficient and wise, if not frugal, when considering the use of taxpayer funds on infrastructure, leveraging debt, adding labor or building those desired budgetary surpluses. Efficiency with your taxpayer dollars will be one of my primary objectives.
While I was in a few trade unions in my younger years, I’ve typically owned and operated my own businesses. My last corporation that I started, has been in operation since 1992. I’ve spent nearly 30 years building homes, developing land and working as a Realtor in Mason County and surrounding counties.
I live here. I’ve worked here and I’ve volunteered in many ways in the community over the years. Now it’s time to give back in a different way - to make a real difference in this county - in a position where I can be of the greatest service to my constituents, my fellow taxpayers. In essence, I want to give this county back to the people through open, honest and transparent governing. I will provide responsible, thoughtful governing by offering pragmatic solutions to the complex challenges we will encounter.
There will be plenty of time later to contrast my experience and leadership philosophy to the incumbent. I look forward to those healthy discussions but please understand, I am not a politician. I can assure you, I’m a hard worker and a straight shooter. You won’t hear me give one answer to one room and another answer to the next, which currently happens far too often. You will always know what I’m thinking about an issue and why; my approach won’t be altered by a lobbyist or a loyalist.
I’m looking forward to serving you. I’d appreciate your support.
Respectfully,
Mark Carlson