According to AAA, the average cost of a gallon of unleaded fuel in the Olympia metro area is approximately a $1.10 above where its average price point was about a year ago.
In mid-August of last year, the price per gallon on average for unleaded gasoline was $2.86; this year, the price has climbed to $3.95.
Mason County has the sixth highest average fuel price out of all Washington state counties; people are paying an average of $3.96. Thurston County has the seventh highest gasoline costs with an average of $3.95. The county that is charging the most for fuel is San Juan County with an average price per gallon of $4.35. Other counties charging over $4 per gallon include Jefferson and King counties.
AAA’s Mark Jensen says last year’s lack of demand resulted in a surplus of crude oil, which caused prices to plummet. Because of the lack of demand in concurrence with a lack of fuel, the world’s oil producers had to reduce their output levels while not knowing when demand would return. Jensen says with demand “roaring” back, it’s putting countries in a position where they are unable to ramp up production to where it was prior to the pandemic.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, consumers will likely see a slight and consistent decline in the cost of fuel in 2022, barring a possible long-term surge in coronavirus cases.