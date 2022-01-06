SHELTON - Melting snow and rising river water are expected to flood out residents living in the Skokomish Valley in Mason County. Mason County’s Emergency Management Team asked residents to “evacuate” or “shelter in place” this afternoon.
“If you live in a flood-prone area, you must either evacuate the area immediately or be prepared to shelter in place for at least 72,” the county told residents late Thursday morning.
Currently, the 800 line and Ells Hill Road are closed and inaccessible. More flood-caused road closures are expected after 3 p.m. due to an expected in inaccessibility after 3 p.m. Flood waters are expected to rise as high as 17.5 feet by midnight.
The Mason County Sheriff’s office says it’s possible that rescues will be conducted later today.