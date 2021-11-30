BELFAIR - A Belfair-area firefighter is being hailed as a ‘hero’ after saving a stressed pup from icy waters of the Tahuya River on Tuesday.
North Mason County Fire Authority Firefighter/Paramedic Mickey Cotter apparently tested his skills as a rescue swimmer when a dog became trapped after falling into the Tahuya River sometime in the morning.
Fire officials say the owners reported that “Willie” is there newest family member. Willie, a rescued adoption dog, was out on a walk along the river when he fell in. Unable to swim, Willie went under water and came up on the other side of the river.
Firefighters were summoned to the scene and that’s where Cotter put on a wetsuit and waded his way through waist-high water to get to the petrified animal. After 20 minutes of gentle coaxing, Cotter managed to calm the dog enough to carry it back across the river.
Firefighters say Willie was cold and wet, but was unhurt.