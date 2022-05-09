SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The state's Department of Ecology regulates and inspects about 1,100 dams, most privately owned. A 2021 inspection of the state's dams revealed some troubling results that varied only slightly from the series of inspections done in 2016; the dams are in worse condition then they were back then.
Dams are categorized by the hazard they pose were they to fail. A high-hazard dam is likely to result in the loss of at least one human life if it were to fail.
Dams also are assessed by their conditions — ranging from satisfactory to fair to poor to unsatisfactory.
A dam in unsatisfactory condition has safety deficiencies requiring immediate action, but there are none of these in Washington. A dam in poor condition typically has safety deficiencies that may realistically occur, meaning repairs are necessary.
An Associated Press analysis tallied more than 2,200 high-hazard dams in poor or unsatisfactory condition across the U.S. — up substantially from a similar AP review conducted just three years ago. The actual number likely is higher, although it’s unclear because a couple states don’t track such data and many federal agencies refuse to release details about their dams’ conditions or the dangers they pose.
Many of the state's giant hydro-power dams are owned by federal agencies or utilities.
There are a variety of reasons for the rising number of troubled dams. A heightened emphasis by some state regulators has turned up new concerns. Deferred maintenance has resulted in worsened conditions. Dams that were built decades ago now often pose more of a hazard than originally envisioned because homes, businesses and highways have cropped up below them.
A changing climate also plays a role. A warming atmosphere can bring stronger storms with heavier rainfall that can overwhelm older dams lacking adequately sized spillway outlets.
The $1 trillion infrastructure bill signed last year by President Joe Biden will provide about $3 billion for dam-related projects, but that’s just a fraction of what’s needed for safety upgrades and repairs to the thousands of dams across the country.
Below are the poor-condition dams in the local region, listed alphabetically by county:
