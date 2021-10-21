SHELTON - On Tuesday, Mason County’s department of health put the community on notice about robust presence of coronavirus in the county. Throughout October, it appears that coronavirus cases in Mason County have continued to climb and appear to be holding steady at a high case rate.
Mason County’s health division announced a 24-hour boom in cases in its daily COVID-19 report on Thursday. On Wednesday, the county recorded 72 new coronavirus cases which added to the total of 466 new cases in the last 14 days; a case rate of 717 per 100,000 was added to the list of data points as well.
In an email on Tuesday, Mason County health officials stated, “State cases are dropping and Mason County cases are holding per data."
As a result, new guidance was curb the increase in cases was announced. Indoor gatherings over 100 and Outdoor gatherings over 10,000 must be vaccinated or test prior to event.