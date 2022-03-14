(KMAS) Jeff Slakey chatted with Mason County Public Health Director Dave Windom for the first time since the statewide mask mandate ended over the weekend.
Oregon and Washington lifted their mask mandate effective Saturday, becoming the last states in the country to end the policies that began at the start of the pandemic in the U.S. in 2020.
Windom was hopeful about the declining numbers in Covid numbers and stated that we are entering more of an “endemic” stage of Covid 19, putting an emphasis on people managing their personal health as opposed to government mandates.
An “endemic” means Covid is in the community and is going to be in the community.
“Think flu,” Windom explained. “We don’t do mandatory reporting for flu cases but we do track flu hospitalizations. We will be paying attention to numbers in the hospitals and using case counts as we pay attention to Covid as the numbers continue to come down. We will be treating it more like the flu.”
“Numbers are looking better than they have looked since last July so that is looking good. Here in Mason County, we are down to just a few new cases a day,” said Windom.
He did emphasize that the low numbers are a good sign but also perhaps a sign that since many people are now testing at home and not reporting their personal results, the numbers might be especially low for those reasons, too.
Windom says that the best thing people can do right now is to pay attention to themselves.
“If you’re symptomatic, you can take a test. If you’ve been with someone who is a known Covid exposure, wait five days and take a test,” said Windom.
He also pointed out that we should offer grace to people who will choose to stay masked up, despite the mandate going away this past Saturday.
“There are people out there who are still not comfortable with taking masks off and we need to respect that,” Windom stated to Jeff in the Daybreak interview.
Windom reminds people that the County still has test kits and masks available to those who want them.
Jeff shared with Windom and the listeners that when he recently visited the North Mason Chamber of Commerce office, there were test kits available while supplies last.
Windom says Mason County Public Health will be analyzing what went well and what didn’t go well during the past two years, and make adjustments in case things crop up again.
If you have questions or concerns, call 360-427-9670, extension 588, for the Mason County Covid Team.