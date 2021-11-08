SHELTON - A nearly $200,000 grant from the state may be the antidote needed to foster a better justice system in Mason County.
On Monday, the city of Shelton announced a $199,000 grant awarded by the Administrative Office of the Courts to create a therapeutic treatment court in Mason County. The grant will be used to identify people before the Shelton Municipal Court or the Mason County District Court with substance use disorders and other behavioral health needs; it would also engage those who need community-based therapeutic interventions.
To qualify for a case to be handled at a therapeutic court, the defendant would be required to show education and employment progress.
The treatment court would be multilingual and operations will begin in December.
“This is a great success for both the City and Mason County to be able to supply intensive, Court-monitored treatment in both the Municipal and District Courts,” said Judge Stephen Greer of the Shelton Municipal Court.
The Shelton Municipal Court will manage and host the therapeutic court, as well as track relevant statistics for state and federal audits as required.