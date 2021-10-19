SHELTON - “I’m ecstatic to keep our staff intact,” Central Mason Fire Chief Mike Patti told iFIBER ONE News following Monday’s vaccination mandate. Patti says he was able to keep 52 career firefighters and 11 volunteers. Three of his firefighters (2 career, 1 volunteer) were granted religious exemptions.
Based in downtown Shelton, Central Mason is the county’s largest fire department. However, Mason County’s smaller districts like 4 and 13 are dealing with losses. Mason County Fire District 4 Bob Burbridge says he lost a captain and lower-level career firefighter to the mandate.
“That was a tough day, I’ve never had to let someone go that wasn’t for cause,” Burbridge told iFIBER ONE News on Tuesday.
District 4 has 18 career firefighters, six part-time and five volunteers.
District 13 Assistant Fire Chief Tami Donovan co-manages a district that’s been reduced to only two full-time paid firefighters, she and the fire chief. She says an overwhelming majority of firefighting is volunteer work. Donovan says the district’s volunteer firefighting force has taken a big hit in terms of staffing number after Monday’s vaccination deadline. In addition, response demand has been at a record-breaking high as of late.
Burbridge and Donovan says when a firefighting district experiences significant staffing loses, that translates to higher fire ratings in terms of homes being more at risk of burning due to insufficient firefighting resources.