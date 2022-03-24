The Youth Connection, a non-profit organization that offers a safe place for Mason County youth and young adults, where they can access services and explore their possibilities, has been awarded $500,000 in Community Project Funds. These funds will assist in the development of transitional housing for young adults, ages 18-24 who are either homeless or at risk of homelessness. Our Mission is all about making connections and changing lives of youth who are 12 to 24 years old.
The Community Project Funds were requested by Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland, 10th Congressional District and Washington Senator Maria Cantwell. The funding request was included in the FY22 Omnibus Appropriations Package recently passed by Congress. The $500,000 is in addition to a $1.28M appropriation allocated this year sponsored by 35th District Representatives Drew MacEwen and Dan Griffey and The Office of Homeless Youth, included in the Washington State Legislature’s 2021 Capital Budget.
“We are thrilled by the outpouring of support from both the community and our State’s Legislative and Congressional leaders,” said The Youth Connection Executive Director, Susan Kirchoff. “This housing project is the necessary link we need to help at-risk young adults achieve their best possible outcomes and prevent chronic homelessness.”, continued Kirchoff.
The Youth Connection (TYC) currently operates two youth Drop-in Centers in Mason County in Shelton and Belfair. Youth and young adults, ages 12-24 are provided a safe place to “hang-out”, participate in fun activities, receive life skills training, computer access, hygiene supplies, clothing, food and connection to services and community helps. In addition to services and activities available at the Drop-in Centers, TYC operates two emergency off-site shelter houses providing space for up to 8 young people. Funding for these houses is not long term.
The legislative and congressional funding will allow TYC to purchase and retrofit property offering a more stable transitional housing space. TYC is currently conducting a feasibility assessment at its current Shelton location, 123 S 2nd St. for the project.