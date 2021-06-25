It's not everyday you see an obituary for an animal, but the Mason County Sheriff's Office apparently made an exception for one special canine last week.
Jack was an anti-bullying K9 for the department, and had been working for the sheriff's office since 2012. His handler, Deputy Cindy Brewer, says the 182-pound Great Dane began working for the sheriff's office in memory of a north Mason County resident who took his own life in 2012 because they were bullied.
“Jack works in the memory of that young man to prevent any other kids from doing something like that, letting kids know that we’re here for them," Brewer told iFIBER ONE/KMAS Radio Station Manager Jeff Slakey in a Daybreak interview from 2019.
Brewer says Jack's reason for duty with the Sheriff's Office was engraved on his dog tag.
The following is the obituary written by the Mason County Sheriff's Office on June 17, 2021:
With great sadness, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office announces the passing of retired K9 Jack. K9 Jack passed away in his sleep on June 4, 2021 at his home in Shelton, WA and crossed the rainbow bridge.
Jack was born on April 4, 2012 in Auburn California to Bigfoot Legends Merlin Monochrome and Snowy Belle Comes Home. He moved to Shelton in August of 2012 with his new mom and work partner Cindy Brewer. He immediately began his career with the Mason County Sheriff's Office working with the public as the department's education K9.
Jack's main focus was teaching others about safe dog behavior and anti-bullying. Jack was comfortable wearing bright pink nail polish and showing others that we can be accepting of others no matter our differences. He loved everyone and with his big size, pink nails and loving smile he made an impact on everyone he met.
Over the duration of his career working for the Sheriff’s Office, he met thousands of people and left them all with a smile and happiness.
Jack retired from the Mason County Sheriff Office in October 2020, although he still did go to work once in a while as he loved to always be working. Those who knew Jack, are familiar with the big Great Dane whose head was hanging out of the truck window smiling.
Jack enjoyed playing in the yard, going for walks and spending time with mom and dad. He was never one to turn down a cheeseburger, cookie or peanut butter cup.
Jack is survived by his mom Cindy and dad Jim. His cats Elvis Presley and Monster and rabbit Squirrel. He was ·preceded in death by sister dog Maggie, Stewart and best friend K9 Kona (who welcomed him cheerfully on the other side).
He will be forever missed and forever remembered, but left behind his fierce love, which never wavered.
In addition to anti-bullying, Jack was also helped spread the word about dog safety.