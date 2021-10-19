These additional grant funds are provided by our Mason County Board of County Commissioners through ARPA funding. The purpose of these grants is to support businesses with a physical location in Mason County who have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and mandates.
Who is eligible to apply for these grants?
Applicants must:
• Have been officially in business (licensed with the State of Washington) since January 1, 2020;
• Be federally-legal businesses;
• Have a physical location in Mason County;
• Have at least one employee including the owner prior to January 1, 2020;
• Be able to demonstrate a loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic mandates;
• Be sole proprietorships, partnerships, LLCs, S-Corps, and contractors. Non-profits 501 organizations not regularly funded under contract with Mason County are also eligible.
• Home based businesses must provide evidence that you use your home as your principal place of business and what percentage is used.
What can I use a grant for?
Eligible uses include: operating expenses, rent, marketing, supplies, utility bills, inventory, consulting/training.
Ineligible uses include: payroll and capital expenses (e.g. computer equipment, machinery, office equipment, vehicles, and software.)
What do I need in order to apply?
If you meet all qualifying criteria, you will need to answer all questions on the application through the application portal when it opens and submit all required documentation including:
• A copy of your eligible expenses record
• A copy of your eligible expenses payments
• A copy of your 2020 tax return
All financial statements must be complete, accurate, and easily comprehensible. Any documentation that does not meet these criteria will not be considered. File types that will be accepted include .pdf,
.jpeg, and .png. Please submit copies of your expenses and payment records via email to allison@choosemason.com
To apply please go to https://fs11.formsite.com/hlpDFY/zwzwpueeb5/index.html
These grants are administered by the Economic Development Council of Mason County (EDC)