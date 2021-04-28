SHELTON - Washington State Troopers say a 40-year-old Seabeck man is recovering in Shelton after a rollover wreck early Wednesday.
Troopers say Amos Ogg was driving his Dodge Ram pickup truck on SR 102 just north of Sanderson Field when his vehicle left the roadway, rolled, and came to a rest on its top in the middle of the road.
It happened just before 5:30 a.m.
Ogg was injured and it was later discovered that he wasn’t buckled up.
Charges against Ogg are pending. It’s unknown if drugs and alcohol were a factor in the crash.
Ogg was transported to Mason General Hospital in Shelton for treatment of his injuries.