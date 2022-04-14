SHELTON, WA – Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Mason General Hospital Foundation has continued in its mission to support Mason Health by providing funding for the District’s healthcare programs and equipment. In service of these philanthropic efforts, the Foundation’s Board of Directors engages strong leaders who are deeply committed to the health of Mason Health’s patients and community. It is therefore with great pleasure that the Foundation announces its election of Eileen Bailey as the 2022-2024 President of the MGHF Board of Directors.
Bailey has been involved with the Foundation since 2008, initially as a volunteer, then as a sponsor for Fantasy Forest’s Father-Daughter Night Out. She has served on the board since 2017 and was elected co-vice president in January 2020, along with recently elected Vice President LaRinn Ferrier, Activities Director for Shelton Health & Rehabilitation. This year, Bailey steps into the role of president vacated by Past President Jeff McHargue, owner of Arnold Smith Insurance.
“I consider being president of the Board of Directors an honor and privilege,” Bailey said. “It will be exciting to support the Foundation in its fundraising efforts this year and beyond, as we begin to come out of COVID restrictions. Supporting the community and Mason Health is our No. 1 mission.”
Eileen and her husband, Tim, have owned and operated Shelton-based EI. Kristyn & Son Construction, Inc. for 20 years. Philanthropy is a cornerstone of their beliefs. They support Mason Health as a result of the labor and delivery experience they had following the birth of their daughter, Kristyn, at Mason General Hospital 20 years ago.
According to Bailey, a Mason Health physician decided to stop by the Birth Center since there were many babies born that day, and quickly recognized her daughter was in respiratory distress. The doctor’s and the nurses’ quick actions saved her daughter’s life.
“The wonderful MGH nurses and doctors were able to stabilize my daughter until the neonatal ambulance unit arrived,” she said. “She spent 10 days in the Mary Bridge Hospital NICU and made a full recovery, which is why we believe having quality health care and experienced doctors and nurses in our community is incredibly important.”
As President of the MGHF Board of Directors, Bailey, along with Jennifer Capps, Chief Development & Communications Officer, will provide oversight for the committees and fundraising campaigns that provide financial support for Mason Health. These include the Endowment ‘Forever Fund,’ the Membership & Nominating and Community Relations committee, Finance committee, Fantasy Forest committee, Golf Tournament committee, Bikers for Babies and other committees that manage the more than $3 million in assets for the Foundation.
MGHF also announces its full slate of officers — in addition to Vice President Ferrier and Past President McHargue, Skokomish Nation CEO Tom Strong has been named Secretary-Treasurer. Other board members include: Stephanie Fyfe, owner of Steph’s Espresso, Beth Gregg, MGHF Endowment & Forever Fund Chair, Jaimie Hans, Executive Director of Maple Glen Senior Living, Whitney Jones, Executive Director of the South Puget Sound Intertribal Planning Agency, Karen Schade, Financial Advisor with Edward Jones, Teresa Stevens, Medical Records Director for Fir Lane Health & Rehabilitation Center, and Billy Thomas, Director of Marketing for Peninsula Credit Union.
It is the mission of the Mason General Hospital Foundation to further the mission of PHD No.1 by enhancing the quality of health care enjoyed by patients of Mason County by providing financial support to Mason Health. https://www.masongeneral.com/foundation