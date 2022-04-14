Composite Photo by Cooper Studios | Mason Health’s Green Team, from left: Kim Cooper, Program Manager: Infection Prevention, Employee Health & Safety; Patrick O’Neil, Director of Facilities Engineering; Kevin Keller, Senior Director of Human Resources; Stephanie Gunter, PharmD, Pharmacy Manager; Jennifer Capps, Chief Development & Communications Officer; Brandon Amundson, Laboratory Manager; Laura Grubb, Compliance Officer; Cody Shipley, Culinary & Nutrition Services Manager; Trevor Madison, Environmental Services Manager; and Lori Genson, Intraoperative Services Manager. Not pictured: Jon Hornburg, Senior Accountant, and Won Lee, Database Administrative Analyst.