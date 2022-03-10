SHELTON, WA – When patients call to schedule an appointment at Mason Clinic, they are now able to take care of nearly all their scheduling needs in one phone call — whether they are scheduling multiple future appointments for themselves or calling to schedule appointments for different family members or across multiple specialties. The new Patient Access Center became operational in March 2022, and Mason Health celebrated the opening of the “one-stop shop” with a ribbon cutting event for staff at 12 p.m., Tuesday, March 8, at the 939 Mountainview Drive in Shelton.
Plans to remodel the former clinic and office space and move approximately 40 staff members into the area was delayed in 2020 due the COVID-19 pandemic. Construction began in Aug. 2021 and was complete in February 2022. Public Hospital District No. 1 Commissioners Darrin Moody and Gayle Weston, Patient Access Center staff, as well as Mason Health Senior Leadership members, attended the March 8 ribbon cutting.
“The outstanding work of leaders and front-line staff across the District have brought the completion of the Patient Access Center to fruition,” said Mason Health CEO Eric Moll. “The Patient Access Center presents strong alignment with our Strategic Vision of providing the best patient-centered care in the Pacific Northwest. It is my pleasure to celebrate and recognize this major achievement for our staff, patients and community. I am proud of all that is being accomplished.”
Prior to the grand opening of Mason Clinic in February 2020, Mason Health schedulers worked at separate clinics and often held the dual roles of scheduler and receptionist. Mason Clinic consolidated the District’s clinics and service lines to create a more seamless experience for patients. Furthering that goal of a more efficient patient experience, Mason Health envisioned having a space where staff could work together, share knowledge and streamline the appointment-making process for patients.
“When we studied the work of the schedulers, we were told that the biggest obstacle they faced to providing efficient care was interruptions — patients coming to check in, patients leaving to check out, phone calls that needed to be answered,” said Shannon Barnhart, Director of Patient Access. “There was not a consistent uninterrupted process to do what they needed to do.”
Wearing multiple hats did not allow for concentrated time to take care of more complex scheduling requests, added Tana Larsen, Clinic Scheduling Supervisor.
“Where patients will notice a difference is that schedulers will have the time to fully take care of everything that needs to be done,” Larsen said. “They can schedule you exactly how you want, schedule multiple appointments at once for you, take care of your children’s appointments or hand you off to the person sitting right next to them if you need an appointment at a specialty clinic.”
While some schedulers will still be located closer to patient areas in Mason Clinic, most of the Patient Access department will relocate to the new location, upstairs at the former Shelton Family Medicine building near the Emergency Department entrance of Mason General Hospital. Many staff members had already been working in the downstairs area of the building. Those relocating include schedulers, insurance coordinators, referral coordinators and members of the Medication Management, Population Health and Clinic Pre-Registration teams.
“With the commitment of many – including our external partners TGB Architects, Skanska Construction and OAC Services – along with Mason Health’s Facilities personnel and Patient Access Center supervisors, this project becomes another in a long line that allows us to be more timely and efficient in meeting our patient’s needs,” said COO Mark Batty. “The Patient Access Center will accommodate approximately 40 staff members representing eight distinct services that the Mason County community relies on to help them throughout their health care journey. Having all these services in one location will make this easier and more efficient for patients.”
In the new space, schedulers for Primary Care, Pediatrics and Behavioral Health will work closely as a team, right next to the team for specialty service lines — Women’s Health, Eye Care, General Surgery, Podiatry and Orthopedics.
“Many members of our team had been working from home or were spread out all over the building,” said Pam Corey, Medication Refill Team Supervisor. “It created a feeling of being disconnected from each other. We are excited to all be together.”
Staff members celebrated with a ribbon cutting and light refreshments at the March 8 event.
“The completion of the new Patient Access Center is a wonderful achievement during what has been a difficult couple of years for everyone,” said Commissioner Moody. “It is a testament to the dedication and commitment of the staff we have at Mason Health. This centralized approach to scheduling medical visits within the Mason Health system aligns with our organization’s culture, while continually striving to reach the highest levels of customer service and a stellar patient experience.”
To schedule an appointment at Mason Clinic, call 360-426-2653.
Mason Health, Public Hospital District No. 1 of Mason County, is certified by Det Norske Veritas (DNV) and is a licensed and accredited acute care hospital with a level four emergency trauma designation. There are more than 100 physicians on staff in 19 specialties. For more information or to find a health care provider, visit www.MasonGeneral.com.