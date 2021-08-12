On Thursday, public health officers from Mason, Thurston, and Kitsap counties joined dozens of other counterparts from other counties in directing residents to ‘mask up’ indoors. In its directive, the health districts asked that anyone in an indoor setting where the vaccination status is unknown, to wear a mask. All three counties have seen significant infection rate increases over the last 14 days.
Thurston County issued a more officious directive on Thursday:
Everyone ≥5 years of age in Thurston County shall wear a face covering within indoor public spaces.
Children ages two, three, or four years old, while exempt from this official directive, are recommended to wear a face covering with the assistance and close supervision of an adult in accordance with the current Order of the Secretary of Health.
All persons in correctional facilities, homeless shelters, schools, childcare, public transportation, and health care settings, including doctor’s offices, long-term care, and hospitals, shall also wear a well-fitted mask in accord with state requirements already in place.
This DIRECTIVE applies to all indoor spaces that are open to the public, including retail, grocery stores, government buildings, and other businesses and places where members of the public can enter freely; it does not apply to indoor non-public spaces, including businesses, offices, and other places of employment with limited access. Employers should continue to follow current guidance and requirements from the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries on worker safety.
This DIRECTIVE does not apply to outdoor spaces. Please follow current Washington State Department of Health guidance and directives on the use of masks outdoors.
I strongly urge all people in Thurston County to voluntarily comply with this DIRECTIVE, and likewise direct all businesses that are open to the public, including grocery and other retail establishments, government buildings, and other businesses and places where members of the public can enter freely to continue implementing policies and practices to ensure that their customers and employees wear face masks in order to protect the health of their customers, workers, and the community.
This DIRECTIVE shall remain in effect until the Thurston County Health Officer confirms that COVID-19 disease rates decline to low levels of transmission as defined by the CDC or until this directive is otherwise rescinded.