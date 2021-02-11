On Thursday, Governor Jay Inslee announced that five additional regions in Washington State have qualified to advance into Phase 2 of Washington's 'Roap Map to Recovery' plan. This includes the Northwest region which includes Mason and Kitsap Counties and the West region which includes Thurston County.
To qualify and stay in Phase 2, regions will have to meet three of four criteria, including flat or decreasing trends in case rates, flat or decreasing trends in new COVID-19 hospital admission rates, ICU occupancy below 90% and test positivity rates below 10%.
In Phase 2, restaurants and bars can offer indoor dining at 25% capacity and gyms can open at 25% capacity. Indoor entertainment establishments, which includes theaters and museums, will also be able to open at 25% capacity.
The only region that doesn't qualify for Phase 2 is the south central region which includes Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Kittitas and Walla Walla counties.