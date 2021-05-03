Data from Washington’s Department of Health shows that Kitsap County has hit a disenchanting milestone that will likely pack a mean punch to the certain aspects of the area’s economy.
Last week, state health leaders released data indicating which counties surpassed a threshold that would prompt a state-ordered push-back to phase 2; and which counties are at risk, including which counties are under that marker.
On May 4, Governor Jay Inslee is expected to announce which counties will move phases.
For larger counties with populations over 50,000 to stay in phase 3, they need to have fewer than 200 cases per 100,000 residents over the last two weeks and fewer than five hospitalizations per 100,000 residents over the past week.
Kitsap County has nearly 224 cases per 100,000 over the last 14 days and five hospitalizations per 100,000 over the last two weeks. Grant County is the only county in the iFIBER ONE News coverage area failing the criteria needed to remain in Phase 2.
With seven hospitalizations and 180 cases per 100,000 over the last two weeks, Thurston County is risk of reverting to phase.
Mason County remains under the Phase 2 threshold in both categories.
The information released was based on data gathered on April 29. For a full list on where things stand with all counties in Washington state, click here.