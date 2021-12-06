He is a 60#, 2-year-old, Australian Cattle Dog / German Shepherd Dog mix, whose beautiful red and cream leopard spotted coat makes him a head turner! This good boy came all the way from Texas to find his forever home!
Rocko is a happy-go-lucky guy who would make an excellent companion and family dog. He is friendly, smart, athletic, and playful. He enjoys playing with other dogs his size or larger, and going on adventures are his two favorite things! Rocko rides well in the car and would love to be part of an active household.
Rocko will need a secure fenced yard at his new home as well as a cat-free environment. Kids in the home should be 13+ and be kind and dog savvy. Rocko will need help to continue his leash manners and basic commands. He has been loving going for runs with volunteers!
Further questions? Currently, emails are the only method of communication. We all care about the health of our 2-legged caregivers and the community at large, so as a precaution we are will be in touch with you as soon as we are able. We appreciate everyone’s understanding during this time! Stay Well!
KENNEL CONTACT INFORMATION:
Email: adoptapetadoptions@gmail.com
Telephone: (360) 432-3091 Option #5