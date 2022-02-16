SHELTON - An online fundraiser has been started for the family of a local security guard who was killed by a runaway vehicle on Monday in downtown Shelton. The GoFundMe was started by David Aykens and Markus Supry on Wednesday. The crash victim has been identified as Kyle Ford. Ford was friends with Aykens and Supry who say he was a lifelong resident of Shelton.
On Monday morning, Ford was working his security shift at Sierra Pacific Industries and was situated in what’s referred to as a 'guard shack' at the front of the gate near Railroad Avenue and 1st street when a man in his 80s suffered a health issue behind the wheel, resulting in him losing control of his pickup truck. The truck careened into the small building Ford was in, killing him on impact. The man piloting the pickup truck suffered minor injuries.
Aykens and Supry spoke highly of Ford on the GoFundMe page.
“There is never a satisfactory explanation for a senseless death. But those of us who knew and loved Kyle, will always remember his sense of humor, his loyalty and his genuinely pure heart. Kyle was never one to avoid his responsibilities and caring for his mother, Tracy, was a priority in his life.”
In total, there have been 37 donations to Ford’s fundraising page for a total of $5,070. The Kyle Ford memorial fund has a fundraising goal of $50,000.