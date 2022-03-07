OLYMPIA - If you’re looking to try your luck with Washington’s Lottery, you may want to swing by Mickey’s Deli in Shelton. That’s because Mickey’s Deli sold five winning lottery tickets worth at least $1,000 in 2021. In fact, Mickey’s Deli wins were so frequent, the retailer made Washington Lottery’s luckiest list for 2021.
If you’re traveling southward into Thurston County, Olympia’s Safeway store is worth checking out as well. That’s because it managed to sell nine winning lottery tickets in 2021.
Since 1982, Washington’s Lottery has generated more than $4.5 billion to support several important state programs, including providing much-needed funds for the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account (WOPA). In FY21, WOPA received $185.7 million from the Lottery, enough to pay college tuition for more than 18,000 Washington residents. It also provided approximately 25% of the annual budget for the state’s Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program, which provides critical services to more than 15,000 children at 440 locations across Washington.