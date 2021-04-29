BELFAIR - A 27-year-old man has injuries after he was hit by pickup truck while it was pulling out of its driveway on Wednesday shortly before 3 p.m.
Washington state troopers say 50-year-old Steven Covert was turning left out of his driveway onto SR 3 when it hit a northbound motorcycle driven by Kyle Eaton of Lakebay.
People in the pickup truck weren’t hurt, but Eaton was. He was taken to Harrison Silverdale Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Troopers are faulting Covert for the crash. He’s been cited with "failure to yield."