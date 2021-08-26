GRAPEVIEW - A motorcyclist ‘rolled the dice’ at the wrong time and it cost him.
Washington State Troopers say a sport bike piloted by 25-year-old Sam Seeneck of Olympia was on SR 3 near Grapeview when he struck another vehicle on Tuesday.
At about 5:17 p.m., Steeneck was going south when he attempted to pass a semi in a no-passing zone. A vehicle traveling in the opposite direction was turning left off SR 3 onto Mason Benson Road when Seeneck collided with the car.
Seeneck was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.
The driver whom Seeneck hit, 31-year-old Cassi Dehart of Shelton, was unhurt.
Intoxicants were not factors in the wreck.