SHELTON - Soon-to-be former The Strip Steak House owners Herb and Cathy Baze have made a lasting mark on the food scene in Shelton. After founding the restaurant in 2009, the couple have decided to sell the steak house and focus on their other Shelton-based business, Black Star Signs and Banners.
Fortunately, the restaurants new owners, George and Claire Richmond, will carry on the culinary traditions left behind by the Baze family. The Richmonds hail from Mason County.
According to Herb Baze, the Richmonds will keep the same cook and the same menu.
Herb and Cathy will say goodbye to the restaurant for good when it closes its doors for the night on Friday.
The restaurant will reopen under new ownership next Wednesday.