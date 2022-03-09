BRINNON - Whidbey Island Naval Search and Rescue Medical Technician Anthony Anglikowski earned high marks for his rescue of a hiker on Brothers Mountain last May near Brinnon just west of the Hood Canal.
Anglikowski was awarded the Navy’s Aviation Rescue Crewman of the Year for 2021 after saving the hiker in the Olympic Mountain Range on May 23.
That afternoon, Anglikowski’s crew received a report that two hikers had fallen about 1,000 ft. into a crevasse at an altitude near 6,000 ft. The Navy stated that Anglikowsi’s leadership, mountaineering skill and technical expertise proved instrumental in saving one of the hikers. Anglikowski also demonstrated considerable ingenuity and courage in attempting to rescue the other hiker. Anglikowski developed a system that would allow him to rappel down into the crevasse to the hiker, who, unfortunately, was discovered to be deceased. Anglikowski then assembled a makeshift web harness to successfully retrieve the deceased hiker.
The victim was a 31-year-old woman from Seattle.
Naval Air Station Whidbey Island’s Search & Rescue (SAR) Unit executed 56 missions in 2021.