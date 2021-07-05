SKOKOMISH - North Mason Fire Authority says a 1-acre brush fire broke out in Skokomish on Sunday.
Fire officials say the blaze broke out in a grass field at Sweetgrass Lane and Sunnyside Road at around 1 p.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire was not threatening any structures.
Nearby homeowners led the initial attack, and North Mason firefighters and the Department of Natural Resources stepped in a short time later. By the time North Mason firefighters got there, most of the fire was put out.
On Saturday, a brush fire was contained to 29 acres on Vail Road SE in Yelm. The cause of the that fire is also under investigation.