(KMAS) Jeff Slakey met up with the Executive Director of the Hub Center for Seniors in Belfair, Beth GIzzi, and met the new President of the Board for the Hub. Gizzi introduced Jeff and the community to Dale Murphy who has been on the Board for a couple of years and has been President of the Board since February. Murphy’s wife Megan grew up in the area and they’ve been back for 5 years now. He is a broker at Reid Real Estate and the father of three kids.
“He’s been looking at our governing documents, which is long overdo,” said Gizzi. “He’s scheduled a Board retreat, which is pretty great and some of the things you need to do to thrive as an organization. Plus he does do dishes,” Gizzi said with a smile.
Gizzi and Murphy are excited to ramp things up as people are coming back in to the Hub now that the pandemic appears to be on the decline and many restrictions continue to be lifted.
They discuss changes with Jeff, including being mask-free since last weekend’s state mask mandate came to an end. A lot of seniors had been looking forward to the masks going away since the masks made it difficult to communicate, particularly for those who are hard of hearing.
Some upcoming events include Bad Luck Bingo on March 16th at 6:30 in the evening. You can wear green and bring a good luck charm and you’ll get entered into an extra drawing. They have a different theme for bingo every third Friday of the month.
Gizzi spoke enthusiastically about “The Hoppening” on April 16th at the Hub. This is their first big event of the year. They are stuffing 10,000 eggs and you can drop candy off or volunteer some time to help fill the eggs with goodies. The Hub hosts live music Mondays and Tuesdays by a local band 10-Noon. A fresh salad bar for a nominal price is offered on Mondays and a hot lunch is served Tuesdays at Noon.
Murphy talked about the great Board at the Hub and how grateful he is that they are working hard to support the staff and help them thrive.
Gizzi recalled a phone call she got recently from a woman who had been watching her mother during her recovery from a fall. The woman needed to get away for a couple of weeks to her home in Seattle to arrange care closer to her, but didn’t want to leave her 94-year-old mother alone.
Turns out the mother has been a client at the Hub since 2015 or so. Gizzi did something they don’t normally do but she felt compelled to help the lady out. She put the word out to her volunteers and she was flooded by those wanting to assist. Three days in, one of the volunteers thanked Gizzi for allowing her to hang out with the lady, saying she felt blessed by her presence and company.
“That’s how volunteering is,” said Gizzi. “You give to someone else but you really receive so much more.”
The Hub has also been working with North Mason Fire Authority and Emergency Prevention Specialist, Abe Gardner. Abe has been working with reducing the number of non emergency 911 calls that come in. Many such calls sadly come from lonely senior citizens in the community.
“If you have any interest in senior citizens and have twenty minutes once a week to come in and say hi to somebody, we have four people we are trying to pair up with volunteers,” announced Gizzi.
The Hub is also always looking for volunteers for Bingo nights the third Friday of the month. They always have opportunities for people to help as cashiers, servers, and as extra help in the kitchen.
They could also use help in the Hub Shop. There are plenty of opportunities all around to volunteer and help the Hub Center for Seniors in Belfair. Their website is www.hubhappenings.org and look for them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thehubbelfair.